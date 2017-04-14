United FreshMKT Introduces The Organic Showcase

By Natalie Taylor

In response to consumer and industry trends, the 2017 United FreshMKT Expo will boast more than 40 innovative organic products in the newest show floor destination area, the Organic Showcase, June 14-15 in Chicago. According to United FreshFacts on Retail, organics have seen continued strong growth over the years, accounting for 30 percent of all produce growth. In 2016, organic produce had a total of $4.46 billion in sales (a 13.2 percent increase over 2015); organic sales are expected to continue to rise.

“The industry is seeing a significant increase in organic produce sales,” says Tom Stenzel, United Fresh president and CEO. “With new organic products going to market on an ongoing basis, the Organic Showcase provides attendees a unique opportunity to find the latest organic offerings – all in one place.”

To date, Organic Showcase participants include:

AMCO Produce Hollandia Produce

Braga Fresh Family Farms Mann Packing

brighthouse organics Mastronardi Produce

California Giant Berry Farms Melissa’s

Cal-Organic Farms Mucci Farms

Central West Produce Nature Fresh Farms

CMI Orchards Naturipe Farms, LLC

Crunch Pak Peri & Sons Farms

D’Arrigo Bros Progressive Produce Corporation

Del Fresco Produce Pure Flavor – Pure Hothouse Foods Inc.

Del Monte Fresh Produce Ready Pac Foods

Double Diamond Farms Red Sun Farms

Earth Source Trading Robinson Fresh

Enza Zaden Shenandoah Growers

Fit Organic Sunkist Growers, Inc.

Fresh Express Suntastic

Gourmet Mushrooms Vincent B Zaninovich & Sons

Green Belle (Sun Belle) Veggie Noodle Co.

Greenhouse Produce Company Wholly Guacamole

Handy Candy Wish Farms

Harvest Sensations

The Organic Showcase is located in the center of the United FreshMKT show floor, providing a single destination for organic buyers to find new products. The unique space offers foodservice, wholesale, and retail industry executives an added value to the show floor by allowing them to specifically focus on organics and produce marketers gain extra visibility for their products while driving traffic to their booth as part of the new Organic Trail.

Co-located with the United FreshTEC Expo, the International Floriculture Expo and the Global Cold Chain Expo, United FreshMKT Expo provides the most comprehensive global view of the fresh produce industry. Thousands of leaders in retail, fresh produce, floral and cold chain logistics will gather in Chicago, June 13-15, in search of unique solutions and the opportunity to enhance relationships with valuable business partners.