Verde Farms Acquires Estancia Beef

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Verde Farms has acquired Estancia Beef, the import division of El Raigon Natural Beef.

The acquisition is a natural next step in expanding Verde Farms' offerings nationwide while maintaining the integrity of their founding values of healthy soil, healthy animals, and healthy and delicious beef, company officials say. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Verde Farms has annual revenues in excess of $50 million and has continued to rapidly grow its footprint in the first part of 2017 with expanded distribution through on- and offline retailers like BJ's Wholesale Club, Tops Markets, and AmazonFresh.

Verde Farms Founder and CEO Dana Ehrlich explains, "Verde Farms and Estancia Beef have collaborated over the years as mission-driven companies with aligned values on sustainability and humane raising principles. As consumer demand for grass-fed beef continues to explode, this acquisition allows us to satisfy that demand with 100 percent grass-fed beef that meets our values and high standards."

As with all farms in the Verde Farms' network, cattle graze in open pasture their entire lives and are never subjected to feedlots or added growth hormones. Only high quality beef cattle, like Angus and Hereford breeds, are used. Verde Farms' 100 percent Grass-Fed Never Ever, Organic and Reserve product lines are never given antibiotics; cattle in their Free Range product line are treated with appropriate antibiotics only when an animal is ill. In those rare cases, all antibiotic withdrawal procedures are strictly followed.