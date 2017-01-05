Viva Fresh Expo Assembles Retail and Foodservice Advisory Board

By Lindsey Wojcik

The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) has assembled a new Advisory Board, made up of 13 retail and foodservice contacts, to assist in guiding the direction of the Viva Fresh Expo in 2017 and beyond. The third-annual Viva Fresh Produce Expo will return to Austin, Texas April 20-22 at the Austin Convention Center and Hilton Hotel.

Advisory Board members will serve a two-year term and provide input and feedback on educational sessions, keynote speakers, show schedule and more. “Our goal is to continue to deliver on implementing a conference and expo that exceeds expectations and provides innovative programs and services,” says Bret Erickson, TIPA president and CEO. “In order to accomplish this, we felt it was critical that the retail and foodservice attendees weigh-in and offer their valuable insights and advice.”

The 2017 Advisory Board Members Include: Mat Reeves, business development manager at H-E-B; Brian Boutin, business development manager at H-E-B; Joseph Bunting, produce business director at United Supermarkets; Keith Durham, certified category manager–fresh foods at Brookshire Grocery Company; Greg Campisi, senior director, quality control, fresh grocery division at Walmart; Tony Fisher, director sourcing at Walmart; Joseph Soe, manager of produce sourcing at Sobeys, Inc.; Frank Pagliaro, vice president national produce/floral procurement at Loblaw Companies; Jessica Johnson, executive purchasing coordinator produce and floral southwest region at Whole Foods Market; Wes Holcomb, director of produce and dairy at Ben E. Keith; Greg Rowe, chief operating officer at Hardies Fresh Foods; and Mark Sanders, senior manager strategic purchasing at FreshPoint.

In just two short years, Viva Fresh Expo has catered to sold out exhibitor space and hotels, and increased buyer attendance by over 70 percent. Since day one, Viva Fresh has focused on not only networking, but education by tackling critical issues through technology, expert speakers and experiential learning.

“We’re very excited to make this announcement and have so many be willing to serve," says Jimmy Bassetti, president of J&D Produce and chairman of the Viva Fresh Expo Steering Committee. "The retail and foodservice attendees are an important component of our event and we want to ensure we’re meeting their needs as well as obtain their guidance to help us grow.”