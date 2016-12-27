WP Rawl Donates Produce to South Carolina Food Bank

By Lindsey Wojcik

WP Rawl, the grower, processor and shipper of leafy greens, gave back this holiday season with a donation of fresh produce to a food bank. Each holiday season, the company selects an organization to make a donation to on behalf of WP Rawl’s family of employees.

For the second year in a row, WP Rawl donated fresh produce to Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia, S.C. The company is a year-long supporter of the non-profit, donating 560,000 pounds of produce this year alone.

The holiday donation included items such as bagged turnip and collard greens, bunched beets and bins of bulk collard greens. Volunteers at the food bank packed the vegetables into boxes that can easily be dispersed to families in need.

“Our goal as a company is to give back to our local and global communities throughout the year,” says Ashley Rawl, vice president of sales, marketing and product development. “In the times we live in, it is a sad fact that for those in need, fresh produce is not always easy to come by. We are happy to be able to give back and share the vegetables we grow to those in need this holiday season.”

WP Rawl’s mission to end hunger leads them to give back to other organizations such as RAMP, the Rockin’ Appalachian Mom Project, Lexington Interfaith Community Services and Katie’s Krops, for whom the company sponsors an annual all-expenses paid summer camp.