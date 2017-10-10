Walgreens Taps Emnos for Targeted Marketing Services

By Natalie Taylor

The Walgreen Co. has extended its partnership for another year with emnos USA, a targeted marketing services company. Since 2012, emnos has worked to help Walgreens increase customer engagement and long-term customer value by using shopper data to determine customer behavior and deliver relevant offers.

“We are proud to play an important role and consider ourselves a partner, bringing value to Walgreens as they continue on their transformative journey to become truly customer-led,” says Ron Orgiefsky, managing director of emnos USA.

Emnos helps retailers transform shopper data into tangible growth through its retail insights expertise. With its solutions focused on category management and personalized marketing, emnos offers retailers tools to collaborate with suppliers in order to personalize offers and target content to their best customers, thereby increasing engagement and sales.

With offices in five countries, emnos works with some of the leading global retail brands spread throughout Europe and the USA. emnos is part of Loyalty Partner GmbH, a subsidiary of American Express.