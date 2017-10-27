Walgreens Will Shutter 600 Stores

By Steve Holtz, Editor in Chief, CSP Daily News

Walgreens will close about 600 stores across the United States following its acquisition of a majority of Rite Aid Corp.'s drug stores.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. received regulatory approval in September to purchase 1,932 stores, three distribution centers and related inventory from Rite Aid Corp., Camp Hill, Pa., for $4.375 billion in cash and other consideration.

Walgreens said it will close nearly 600 of those stores because they overlap with another Rite Aid or Walgreens location, according to multiple reports.

