Walmart Employs Deliv to Expand Home Delivery Into San Jose Area

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Walmart is rolling out same day delivery via Deliv to customers in the San Jose, Calif. area. The initiative expands on the recent collaboration between Walmart, Deliv, and August Home that enables secure delivery when customers are not home.

Walmart isn’t the only retailer employing Deliv to expand delivery capabilities; Giant Eagle recently expanded its home delivery service in Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland and Indianapolis through Deliv.

“Customers are busier than ever – they’re looking for ways they can free up time on their calendars, and with Deliv, we’re here to help,” said Sylvester John, senior director of eCommerce Operations at Walmart U.S. “After working with Deliv on other initiatives, we know they share our obsession with customer service and recognize the need to provide unparalleled value and convenience to our shared customers.”

To take advantage of Walmart’s same day grocery delivery service, customers located within the service area* simply order from walmart.com/grocery and select a delivery window at checkout. After orders have been picked and packed by Walmart personal shoppers, Deliv drivers retrieve the orders from local Walmart stores and deliver them within the customers’ pre-selected delivery windows. Customers receive a notification when deliveries are on their way, and a signature is required upon receipt so that no grocery items are left unattended and food always remains fresh.

“Walmart is a tremendous brand, dedicated to delivering the greatest possible experience to its shoppers. This includes offering greater delivery options for every type of purchase so that people can shop when and how they want,” said Daphne Carmeli, Deliv CEO and co-founder. “We are delighted to work with Walmart on another great initiative. Together, we will deliver the new era of grocery ecommerce.”