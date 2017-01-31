Wegmans Debuts Power Meals

By Lindsey Wojcik

Wegmans has launched its Power Meals, which feature fresh, whole ingredients served with balanced nutrition. For people looking for the fuel to lead healthier, better lives through food, Power Meals provide a balance of nutrients to stay satisfied and full of energy until the next meal, say company officials. Great as a lunch or dinner, Power Meals are now available at most Wegmans Food Markets, and priced in the $8-$15 range, depending upon the ingredients.

Wegmans’ meal development team wanted Power Meals to hit a nutritional “bulls-eye,” and they scrambled a few customary steps to get there. Instead of having Wegmans’ nutritionists tweak recipes that chefs had already created to make them healthier, the process began with the nutritionists setting the parameters that Power Meals had to meet.

“We’ve learned a lot in recent years about how nutrients like protein and fiber can help people feel satisfied longer, so they’re less tempted to make choices which don’t align with their health goals,” says Wegmans nutritionist Kirby Branciforte, RDN. “We also know what many people struggle with in terms of putting together well-balanced meals. So we created the guidelines for Power Meals for the chefs to follow in order to make it easier for folks.”

Power Meal guidelines include: 600 calories or less; 25-grams or more of protein; at least 5-grams of fiber; under 1,000 mg of sodium; less than 10-grams of added sugar; at least one cup of vegetables.

The first eight Power Meals are now on sale in the Market Café areas of select stores and include:

Kung Pao Chicken Power Meal: With Kung Pao Chicken, Happy Rice, yu choy, asparagus, green beans, stir-fried red pepper and mushrooms. Total calories: 500.

Kung Pao Shrimp Power Meal: Shrimp, green beans, asparagus, yu choy, snap sugar peas, red bell pepper, zucchini, Happy Rice, mushrooms, peanuts, scallions, kosher salt and pistachios. Total calories: 440.

King Salmon Tataki Power Meal: With King Salmon Tataki, organic super greens, organic red quinoa, edamame, pistachios, green beans, red and yellow peppers and truffle ponzu dressing. Total calories: 450.

Tuna Tataki Power Meal: Tuna, cooked red quinoa, organic super greens, soybeans, green beans, pistachios, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper and black truffle spread. Total calories: 330.

Black Pepper Beef Tenderloin Power Meal: Beef, green beans, asparagus, yu choy, snap sugar peas, Happy Rice, red bell pepper, mushrooms, scallions, zucchini and sake wine. Total calories: 390.

Black Pepper Salmon Power Meal: Salmon, green beans, asparagus, yu choy, snap sugar peas, Happy Rice, red bell pepper, mushrooms, scallions, sake wine, zucchini and sugar. Total calories: 430.

Tuna Poke Power Meal: Cooked organic red quinoa, organic super greens, soybeans, green beans, tuna, salmon, pistachios, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, scallions, white sesame seeds and black sesame seeds. Total calories: 400.

Ceviche Power Meal: Cooked organic red quinoa, organic super greens, soybeans, green beans, shrimp, pistachios, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, kampachi, scallops, lime juice, jalapeno peppers and chili garlic sauce. Total calories: 330.

“We did a pilot launch of Power Meals a few of months ago at our Pittsford, N.Y. store and it’s been incredibly successful,” says executive chef John Emerson. “We listened to our customers and they wanted easy meal solutions that pack a nutritional punch without compromising on flavor. Power Meals check all of those boxes at a competitive price point.”

“We know our customers want meals that deliver on both flavor and health” adds Branciforte. “We try to offer many different tools to make it easier for families to eat balanced meals in portions that can keep everyone feeling their best.”