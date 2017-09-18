Wegmans, Publix, Nugget Rank Among Best Workplaces for Women

By GHQ staff

Wegmans, Publix and Nugget Markets have been named among the Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune magazine. Respectively ranked No. 7, 39 and 95 in the survey conducted by The Great Place to Work Institute, the three retailers were among 100 companies to earn a spot in the study, which asked more than 400,000 women to assess their organizations’ culture, leadership, fairness and other elements essential for a great workplace.

“At Wegmans, we all work together and help one another, like family,” says Colleen Wegman, CEO. “Being recognized as a great place to work for women is especially meaningful and a proud achievement we can all celebrate.”

The Best Workplaces for Women is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations.

Publix associates named a family atmosphere, tuition reimbursement and opportunities for advancement as some of the essential elements for making the retailer a great workplace, according to the survey.

“It’s important that our associates are as diverse as the customers we serve,” says Marcy Benton, VP of talent management, Publix. “We’re proud our workforce recognizes the inclusive environment we work to create for women — and for all of our associates. We value and appreciate the unique thoughts our associates bring to the table.”

In addition to Wegmans, Publix and Nugget Markets, Mars also ranked on Fortune’s list, with employees citing great challenges, atmosphere and rewards as their top workplace elements. For the full list of best workplaces for women, click here.