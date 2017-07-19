Wegmans and Instacart Expand Same-Day Grocery Delivery

By Natalie Taylor

Instacart and Wegmans have expanded their same-day grocery delivery service to select stores in Southeastern Pennsylvania, the Lehigh Valley and Southern New Jersey. The service allows Wegmans customers to complete their grocery shopping online and have their orders delivered to their doors in as little as an hour.

Wegmans customers can shop everything from produce, meat, seafood and frozen items to specialty cheese, baked goods, prepared food and Wegmans’ line of chef-developed EZ Meals at instacart.wegmans.com or by downloading the Instacart app. At check out, customers can add their Wegmans Shoppers Club number to receive available discounts and choose a delivery window within one hour, two hours or up to seven days in advance. Instacart’s shoppers will do the rest.

“We know our customers are busy, and that any found time in their week can make a difference. That’s where we can help – by giving them the option to have Wegmans delivered fresh to their door,” says Heather Pawlowski, vice president of e-commerce for Wegmans. “By partnering with an industry leader like Instacart, we’re able to provide our customers with a seamless shopping experience with the quality and service they’ve come to expect from Wegmans, without leaving their house.”

Same-day delivery from Wegmans is now offered at the Montgomeryville, Collegeville, Warrington, King of Prussia, Malvern, Concordville and Downingtown stores in Southeastern Pennsylvania; the Allentown, Bethlehem and Nazareth stores in the Lehigh Valley; and the Mt. Laurel and Cherry Hill Stores in New Jersey. Customers can visit the website and enter their zip code to determine if they are within the Wegmans delivery area. Instacart cannot deliver across state lines.

“Partnering with the best retailers nationwide is essential to the success of Instacart,” says Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Instacart. “Wegmans is a brand with a loyal fan base. This partnership is a milestone for Instacart, allowing us to bring the products Wegmans customers love straight to their doorstep.”

The first Instacart delivery is always free for new customers and starts at $5.99 after that on orders of $35 or more. Instacart Express membership is also available, enabling unlimited free one-hour deliveries on orders over $35 for an annual fee. After a free trial period, the annual fee varies by location from $99 to $149. In addition, Wegmans adds a small price increase to cover the cost of shopping customer orders.