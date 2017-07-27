Wegmans and Instacart to Expand Same-Day Delivery in New York

By Natalie Taylor

Instacart and Wegmans will be expanding same-day grocery delivery service to Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, N.Y. in August. The service allows Wegmans customers to complete their grocery shopping online and have their orders delivered to their doors in as little as an hour.

The same-day delivery service will launch in Buffalo-area stores on Aug. 1, Rochester-area stores on Aug. 8, and Syracuse-area stores on Aug. 15. Starting on the date of launch, customers can visit instacart.wegmans.com and enter their zip code to determine if they are within the Wegmans delivery area.

“We know our customers are busy, and that any found time in their week can make a difference. That’s where we can help – by giving them the option to have Wegmans delivered fresh to their door,” says Heather Pawlowski, vice president of e-commerce for Wegmans. “We’re excited to be working with a partner like Instacart that’s enthusiastically expanding into new markets so we can bring same-day delivery to more customers, especially those in our hometown, Buffalo, and Syracuse, who have been shopping with us for generations.”

Instacart waives the delivery fee on new customers’ first orders. After that, delivery starts at $5.99 on orders of $35 or more. Instacart Express membership is also available, enabling unlimited free one-hour deliveries on orders over $35 for an annual fee. After a free trial period, the annual fee varies by location from $99 to $149. In addition, Wegmans adds a price increase to items to cover the cost of shopping customer orders.