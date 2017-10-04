Weis Markets Expands Distribution Center

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Weis Markets held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the 210,000 square-foot expansion of its distribution center in Milton, Pa. The expansion, which brings the distribution center size to 1.3 million square feet, provides additional dairy, deli, and cold storage (frozen foods) capacity and further streamlines the growing company’s supply chain.

The distribution center expansion comes at time of record growth for the 204-store retailer, whose locations in its seven-state market area will benefit with an increased variety of products on its shelves.

The expansion also helps Weis to realize its mission of reducing its environmental impact, company officials say. The new expansion includes sustainability measures such as use of an ammonia refrigeration system, which allows Weis to reduce the usage of refrigerants moving forward. The project also further streamlines the company’s supply chain, allowing the company to reduce diesel fuel usage by more than 23,000 gallons a year.

“With this expansion, we’re enhancing the distribution center’s productivity and viability, and we’re improving our company’s competitiveness,” says Weis Markets’ chairman and CEO Jonathan Weis. “We plan to continue expanding this distribution center as our company grows, providing new job opportunities for people in the Central Susquehanna Valley.”

At the ribbon cutting, Weis thanked Sen. John Gordner, (R-27, Berwick) and Representative Lynda Culver, (R-108, Sunbury) for their support of the facility’s expansion.

“At Weis, we work hard to offer our customers the best combination of value, quality and service, and to provide meaningful jobs to our local residents,” Weis said. “We are grateful for the support of elected officials like Sen. Gordner and Rep. Culver, who have helped to solidify the future of the facility which will continue to bring more jobs to the region.”