Weis Markets Launches 10th Annual Fight Hunger Program

By Natalie Taylor

Weis Markets has launched its 10th Annual Fight Hunger program in which all donations received through Sept. 6, 2017, plus an additional corporate contribution, will go to the American Red Cross to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The Fight Hunger program raises awareness of food insecurity and provides food and donations to more than 150 local food banks and emergency food providers across seven states in Weis Markets’ 204-store service area. From Aug. 30, 2017 through Sept. 6, 2017, customers are encouraged to make a small donation at their Weis checkout to help support those affected by Hurricane Harvey by rounding up their orders or purchasing a $1, $4 or $10 voucher. The program will run through Oct. 4, 2017, and will support local food banks and pantries.

“At Weis Markets, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve, and in lending a hand in times of a national crisis,” says Kurt Schertle, COO, Weis Markets. “Through this year’s Fight Hunger program, we will support our national neighbors in need during this natural disaster, and we’ll also help our neighbors close to home.”

Through Oct. 4, 2017, Weis customers can continue to round up their orders and purchase vouchers to help fight hunger in their local communities. They can also participate in our Fight Hunger program by making a $4 donation that will result in the donation of Weis Quality milk to local food banks; donating non-perishable goods at the designated cart at the front end or donating online at the company's website.

Run in conjunction with Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month each September, the Fight Hunger program has raised nearly $2 million for hunger relief organizations since its inception in 2008. Hunger Action Month is Feeding America’s nationwide campaign that unites communities to take action against the issue of hunger and helps raise awareness to support the more than 49 million Americans who struggle with food insecurity right here in the U.S.