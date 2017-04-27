Weis Markets Launches 9th Annual Paws For Pets Program

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Weis Markets is launching its annual Paws for Pets program, a company-wide initiative that collects monetary donations, pet food, and supplies throughout the entire month of May, also celebrated as National Pet Month. Now in its ninth year, Paws for Pets directly benefits local animal shelters and rescue organizations in the communities in which Weis Markets operates.

“Weis Markets customers are always incredibly generous toward the causes we support and Paws for Pets benefitting local animal shelters is certainly no exception,” says Richard Gunn, senior vice president, marketing and merchandising. “There is a heartbreaking problem in this country with abandoned or abused animals finding their way into shelters and animal advocates need a tremendous amount of help to be able to take in and care for these animals. Customer donations make a direct impact as their donations will help more than a hundred local animal shelters in the markets we serve.”

During the month-long program, customers can give $1, $3 or $5 donations at the register, or give online at WeisMarkets.com. All contributions will go to local animal shelters in the store’s own community.

Weis customers can also donate much needed items in the Paws For Pets drive while they shop by purchasing the following products on shelters’ wish lists before placing them in a specially marked collection bin near checkout:

Dog, cat, puppy and kitten food,

Food and water bowls

Kitty litter

Collars, harnesses and leashes

Toys and treats

Pet shampoos, nail clippers, pet brushes, combs

Dishwashing liquid, bleach, mops and brooms, towels/washcloths and powder-free latex gloves

Weis Club Shoppers who purchase pet products using their club card will also be automatically entered to win the Paws for Pets Sweepstakes where 16 winners will receive a $500 supply of Purina pet products.

Since 2008, Weis Markets has generated more than $1 million in donations for local animal shelters through its Paw For Pets program. Select stores are also planning to host animal adoptathons throughout the month, helping to connect shoppers with new furrever friends.