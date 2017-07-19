Weis Markets Raises Money for Local Animal Shelters

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Weis Markets stores raised $309,000 for 135 local animal shelters and pet rescue organization during its annual Paws for Pets program, a 45 percent increase compared to 2016.

Weis Markets’ Newton N.J. store was the chain leader, raising a record $12,147 for One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR), more than doubling its 2016 total. Its Tannersville store also doubled its 2016 total generating $10,021 for the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe County while its nearby East Stroudsburg store doubled its 2016 total raising $8,990 for the same organization. During the five-week program, which ran April 27 through June 1, stores also held nearly 100 pet adoption events.

“This is a Paws for Pets record for us and we are truly grateful to our associates who worked so hard on our program and ultimately to our customers who made it so successful,” says Weis Markets' vice president Richard Gunn. “Our program also benefited from strong vendor support, particularly Nestle Purina Petcare.”

Other program participants included Ainsworth, Blue Dog Bakery and J.M. Smuckers.

Customers purchased vouchers for $1, $3 or $5, or Paws for Pets reusable bags for $2, with all proceeds donated to pet shelters and rescue organizations selected at the local level. Weis Markets customers also donated various pet-related products including dog, cat, puppy and kitten food, cat litter, collars, harnesses and leashes and related products.