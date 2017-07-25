Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Whole Foods Celebrates National Watermelon Day with Deal on WTRMLN WTR

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

On National Watermelon Day, August 3, Whole Foods Market is kicking off a four-day sale on WTRMLN WTR beverages. From August 3-6, customers can pick up two bottles of any flavor for $5, and select stores nationwide will be hosting sampling events.

WTRMLN WTR is a hydrating juiced watermelon drink that is packed with naturally occurring electrolytes and vitamins. It is made with fresh watermelons that are consciously grown, non-GMO, hand-skinned and cold-pressed. The brand also has a WTRMLN WTR BLNDS line that features other functional ingredients, including GNGR, CHRRY and LME flavors.

All WTRMLN WTR beverages are made with juice from “waste watermelons” that would otherwise be discarded because of blemishes or cosmetic defects that do not affect taste. By finding a home for these discarded melons, American farmers are able to turn a typical loss into a new revenue source.

Earlier this year, Whole Planet Foundation also partnered with WTRMLN WTR to alleviate poverty through microcredit in communities around the world that supply Whole Foods Market stores with products.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Everything in life has a repurpose

Locally Grown, Regional Food Systems Come Under the Microscope at WPPC

Vegetarian Plus Expands Lineup of Asian-Themed Dishes

Mann Packing Unveils Nourish Bowls

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Aims to Open 20 More Stores in 2017

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Debuts Gluten-free Spiked Sparkling Water

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Corona Debuts Limited-Edition Summer Can

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags