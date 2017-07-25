Whole Foods Celebrates National Watermelon Day with Deal on WTRMLN WTR

By Rebekah Marcarelli

On National Watermelon Day, August 3, Whole Foods Market is kicking off a four-day sale on WTRMLN WTR beverages. From August 3-6, customers can pick up two bottles of any flavor for $5, and select stores nationwide will be hosting sampling events.

WTRMLN WTR is a hydrating juiced watermelon drink that is packed with naturally occurring electrolytes and vitamins. It is made with fresh watermelons that are consciously grown, non-GMO, hand-skinned and cold-pressed. The brand also has a WTRMLN WTR BLNDS line that features other functional ingredients, including GNGR, CHRRY and LME flavors.

All WTRMLN WTR beverages are made with juice from “waste watermelons” that would otherwise be discarded because of blemishes or cosmetic defects that do not affect taste. By finding a home for these discarded melons, American farmers are able to turn a typical loss into a new revenue source.

Earlier this year, Whole Planet Foundation also partnered with WTRMLN WTR to alleviate poverty through microcredit in communities around the world that supply Whole Foods Market stores with products.