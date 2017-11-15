Whole Foods Debuts Prime Benefit

By Jon Springer

Whole Foods Markets unveiled a second round of lower everyday prices in stores enacted since its acquisition by Amazon, including a deep discount on organic and no-antibiotic turkeys for Amazon Prime members – marking the first time Amazon’s powerful loyalty program has been applied at Whole Foods stores.

“These are the latest new lower prices in our ongoing integration and innovation with Amazon, and we’re just getting started,” John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “In the few months we’ve been working together, our partnership has proven to be a great fit. We’ll continue to work closely together to ensure we’re consistently surprising and delighting our customers while moving toward our goal of reaching more people with Whole Foods Market’s high-quality, natural, and organic food.”

The Austin, Texas-based retailer said that Prime members would be offered organic fresh turkeys at $2.99 per pound and no-antibiotic turkeys at $1.99 per pound – down from $3.49 and $2.49, respectively. That works out to respective discounts of 14.3% and 20.1%.

The company described the turkey offer as a “sneak preview” of the in-store benefits and discounts for Prime members that customers can expect when Prime formally takes over Whole Foods’ loyalty program, a development that observers note could significant for improving sales and store traffic for Whole Foods.

The announcement came as Whole Foods also said it lowered prices beginning this week on a selection of branded and private label fresh and shelf stable goods across its stores, including value pack boneless skinless chicken breasts, raw peeled shrimp, and holiday favorites such as 365 Everyday Value canned pumpkin, organic broccoli, organic salad mixes, organic russet potatoes, and organic sweet potatoes.

Customers will also see reduced prices on branded products including organic rice from Lundberg Family Farms, organic beans from Eden Foods, organic chicken and vegetable Broths from Pacific Foods, organic eggs and milk from Organic Valley, and toothpaste from Tom’s of Maine, and on certain items from Chobani yogurt, California Olive Ranch extra virgin olive oil, Siggis yogurt, Applegate hot dogs, and Fage yogurt.

Whole Foods said it was also offering lower prices on the entire line of pasture raised eggs from Vital Farms, including their Vital Farms and Alfresco brands.

Whole Foods revealed a round of lower prices concurrent with its acquisition by Amazon in late August, including items like conventional and organic bananas, farm-raised salmon, and no antibiotic New York strip steak.

That event helped to drive increased traffic at stores by 17%, according to one study, although some competitors including Sprouts Farmers Market and Ahold Delhaize said recently it did not appear to have a significant effect on their sales in part because Whole Foods’ prices were significantly higher on similar items before the investments.