Whole Foods Introduces Plant-based Sushi Alternative

By Natalie Taylor

Whole Foods Market has introduced the first plant-based alternative to raw tuna, Ahimi, which will be available at select in-store sushi venues in Los Angeles and New York beginning Nov. 1.

The sushi substitute is made from tomatoes and savory, umami-rich ingredients designed to replicate the taste and texture of ahi tuna. Ahimi will be available in two dishes – the Ahimi Nigiri and Roll Combo and the Ahimi California Roll.

“A tasty, vegan option for raw tuna is at the intersection of a few major trends, including the growing popularity of sushi, as well as the surge in plant-based diets and dishes,” says Andy Sasser, global category manager at Whole Foods Market. “We love when we can bring shoppers something delicious that’s never been done before, and Ahimi does just that.”

Ahimi was created by Certified Master Chef James Corwell with Ocean Hugger Foods, a manufacturer of plant-based seafood alternatives. Corwell founded the company with the mission to protect the world’s tuna population from extinction.

In addition to Ahimi, Ocean Hugger Foods has also announced plans to release additional products to replace eel, salmon and more.