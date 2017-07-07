Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Whole Foods Market 365 Store Coming to Delray Beach

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Whole Foods Market announced that is has signed a new lease for a Whole Foods Market 365 store in Delray Beach, Fla.

“We’re excited to bring the first Whole Foods Market 365 location in Florida to Delray Beach,” says Juan Núñez, president of Whole Foods Market’s Florida Region. “This store will bring a unique shopping experience to the community that will delight both new and longtime Whole Foods Market shoppers.” 

Whole Foods Market 365 stores focus on an affordable and convenient shopping experience through design, technology and customer experience. The carefully curated product selection at Whole Foods Market 365 stores provide a streamlined and modern experience, while still adhering to Whole Foods Market’s industry-leading quality standards. Customers can also look forward to unique in-store experiences with the “Friends of 365” program, and the free 365 Rewards program to save even more.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Rastelli Market Fresh: A breed apart

Price Chopper “Tools For Schools” Campaign Kicks Off

This Weekend Takes the Cake

Changing Consumer Expectations and Behaviors Reshaping Pharmaceutical Industry

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Aims to Open 20 More Stores in 2017

CAULIPOWER Pizza Line Expands Nationwide

Corona Debuts Limited-Edition Summer Can

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags