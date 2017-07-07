Whole Foods Market 365 Store Coming to Delray Beach

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Whole Foods Market announced that is has signed a new lease for a Whole Foods Market 365 store in Delray Beach, Fla.

“We’re excited to bring the first Whole Foods Market 365 location in Florida to Delray Beach,” says Juan Núñez, president of Whole Foods Market’s Florida Region. “This store will bring a unique shopping experience to the community that will delight both new and longtime Whole Foods Market shoppers.”

Whole Foods Market 365 stores focus on an affordable and convenient shopping experience through design, technology and customer experience. The carefully curated product selection at Whole Foods Market 365 stores provide a streamlined and modern experience, while still adhering to Whole Foods Market’s industry-leading quality standards. Customers can also look forward to unique in-store experiences with the “Friends of 365” program, and the free 365 Rewards program to save even more.