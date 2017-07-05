Whole Foods Market Receives Award for Cage-Free Supply Chain

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Whole Foods Market received the Cage-Free Award from Compassion in World Farming (CIFW), an international nonprofit that promotes farm animal welfare and consumer transparency.

The Cage-Free Award recognizes leading food companies that are taking steps to end the use of cages across supply chains. In 2002, Whole Foods Market banned cages for any animal raised for meat production, and in 2004, began requiring that all eggs sold in store come from cage-free hens. Most recently, the company announced new egg standards for its 365 Everyday Value eggs, providing additional requirements for the comfort, physical safety and health of the birds.

“Whole Foods Market is honored to receive this award in recognition of our animal welfare standards that prohibit cages of all types for animals,” says Liz Fry, Whole Foods Market’s global quality standards coordinator for animal products. “We’re proud that our partnerships with innovative, forward-thinking producers have led to changes in the way farm animals are raised. It’s been both rewarding and exciting, and we look forward to continuing to set the bar in the industry.”