Whole Foods Market Selects dunnhumby for Merchandising Strategy

By Craig Levitt

Whole Foods Market has selected dunnhumby as a strategic partner to evolve Whole Foods Market's category management and merchandising fuelled by customer data and insights.

dunnhumby is working with Whole Foods Market to apply its customer data models, science, and processes to make store-level merchandising decisions based on specific customer needs. Data-driven, customer-led insights will enable Whole Foods Market to create the shopping experiences customers want, helping them find the products, services, brands, sizes, and flavors they are looking for faster and easier. As product choices and preferences change and vary by location, using data to provide customers with the most relevant shopping experience is the best way to satisfy their needs and earn long-term loyalty.

"dunnhumby has the ability to understand customers and turn that into action," said Don Clark, global Vice President of Purchasing for non-perishables at Whole Foods Market. "This partnership allows us to keep innovating our shopping experience for the customer in a way that's most relevant to them and reflects how they want to shop in each local community."

With over 25 years of customer science success for retailers, dunnhumby was chosen for its proven ability to use data and science to delight customers and build loyalty. dunnhumby's customer-led approach brings the human dimension to merchandising and promotional strategies so Whole Foods Market can provide the relevance customers value.

"Whole Foods Market is renowned for delighting customers with extraordinary shopping experiences and customer service, which makes them an ideal partner," said Andrew Hill, Managing Director North America at dunnhumby. "We're thrilled to be working with a retailer as respected and innovative as Whole Foods Market, helping them continue to improve shopping experiences for their loyal and passionate customers.