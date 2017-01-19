Edit ModuleShow Tags
Whole Foods Market to Celebrate Food Holidays Throughout 2017

By Lindsey Wojcik

Beginning with National Cheese Lovers Day on Jan. 20, and National Green Juice Day on Jan. 26, Whole Foods Market will celebrate at least one food holiday per month in 2017.

On National Cheese Lovers Day, Whole Foods Market will host sampling events in all stores, where shoppers can taste Le Gruyere Reserve and Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog, as well as a local selection or two. The following week, the retailer will celebrate National Green Juice Day (Jan. 26) with $2 off any large made-in-house smoothie or juice from Jan. 25 through Jan. 31. The discount is available through a digital coupon on the Whole Foods Market mobile app.

This year’s monthly offers, which will be announced a week before each date, build on Whole Foods Market’s past food holiday celebrations, including 25-cent coffee on National Coffee Day, discounted bakery pies and pizzas for National Pi Day, 25-cent cookies on National Cookie Day, and a sale on organic cheese for last year’s National Cheese Lovers Day. In 2017, shoppers can expect a mix of past favorites and new celebrations.  

“Whole Foods Market is all about sharing the love and joy of food, so we are thrilled to do just that with fun holidays throughout 2017,” says David Lannon, global vice president of operations for Whole Foods Market. “Customers can expect the same great offers they love in stores, as well as fun surprises and celebrations on our social media channels all year long.”

