Whole Foods Market to Open Chamblee-Brookhaven Location

By Natalie Taylor

Whole Foods Market will open its ninth Atlanta-area store in Chamblee on Friday, August 18, at 5001 Peachtree Boulevard. Opening day will feature product demonstrations and samples, and the first 500 customers will receive free $5-$50 gift cards and one $500 gift card.

“We’re excited to join Chamblee-Brookhaven’s growing community with the opening of our new Whole Foods Market,” says Scott Sherman, the store’s team leader. “The new store will feature many locally-sourced and seasonal products that meet our high-quality standards. Whether you come for Revelator Coffee, locally-grown produce or Nashville hot chicken, the store will be a new gathering place for the community.”

Every item sold in the store meets Whole Foods Market’s rigorous quality standards and is free of artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives and hydrogenated fats, according to company officials.

The 45,000 square-foot store will include:

Revelator Coffee Company coffee bar featuring its seasonal, fresh coffee as well as wine and beer.

A variety of savory biscuits, ranging from bacon cheddar to black pepper, made by Whole Foods Market bakers using Atlanta Fresh buttermilk.

Multiple flavors of macarons from Alon’s Bakery.

Rotating rotisserie selections including lamb, pork ribs, whole vegetables, salmon and duck.

Several flavors of fried chicken ranging from Korean to Nashville hot chicken.

Numerous in-house specialties including: whiskey-infused dry-aged steaks, grill-ready seafood and meat skewers and hand-tossed, wood-fired pizza.

Whole Foods Market Peachtree Station will throw a block party for the Chamblee-Brookhaven location on Saturday, August 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The party will feature live music, activities for kids and more than 20 different artisan and food vendors, including Revelator Coffee, NuGo, Doux South and Wellshire Farms. Tickets are available for $10 per person and all proceeds from the event will be donated to Hands on Atlanta, an organization that connects volunteers with local non-profit organizations and schools in need.