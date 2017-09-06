Whole Foods Partners with Chef Joan Nathan

By Richard Turcsik

Whole Foods Market's Mid-Atlantic Region is partnering with the James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and Jewish food authority Joan Nathan to offer prepared dishes and recipes for its customers both in-store and online during the upcoming Jewish High Holidays.

Five dishes from Nathan's most recent cookbook King Solomon's Table will be featured on the stores' hot bars, in prepared foods cases and bakery departments in the chain's Mid-Atlantic Region, which encompasses Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. The featured dishes can also be ordered online from those stores.

"I'm excited to join with Whole Foods to share my recipes and showcase the diversity of Jewish cuisine," says Nathan. "These recipes are a labor of love and history -- both my own personal history and that of the Jewish people. It is my hope families will enjoy these dishes with loved ones as they celebrate Rosh Hashanah and observe Yom Kippur."

The dishes available in-store from Sept. 13-27 are: Cod with Tomatoes, Plum, Apples, Onions and Pine Nuts; Slightly Sweet and Sour Cabbage; Seven Sacred Species Salad with Wheat Berries, Barley, Olives, Figs, Dates, Grapes and Pomegranate; Sweet and Crunchy Noodle Kugel; and Tahina Cookies.

In addition, a selection of printed recipe cards from King Solomon's Table are also available in the stores.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Joan Nathan to bring some of her favorite High Holiday recipes to our customers," says Alan Morgan, culinary director for Whole Foods Mid-Atlantic Region, based in Rockville, Md. "The recipes Joan created for King Solomon's Table are a wonderful combination and celebration of ancient tradition and modern adaptation. Whether you prepare High Holiday meals using the recipe cards available in store or order Joan's dishes ready-to-eat, Whole Foods Market will help make this a happy, healthy New Year."

Customers placing an online order over $100 for Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur will receive a free copy of King Solomon's Table. The cookbook is also available for sale in the region's stores.