Winsight Partners with Industry Leaders to Form E-com Alliance

Winsight Media has formed a partnership with “The e-com Alliance,” a group of leading e-com service providers dedicated to thought leadership in the consumer packaged goods e-com space. The e-com Alliance is comprised of a combined consultancy with the co-developers of Category Management 1.0, 2.0 and 1010data, Market Track and Brick Meets Click.

“At a time when everyone’s margins are slipping, e-com – especially the rapidly growing click-and-collect segment – is yet another market factor that must be mastered,” said e-com Alliance spokesman Gordon Wade. “Everyone is struggling to understand how to succeed. No one brand owner, no retailer, no consultancy or solution provider has all the answers. We have to attack e-com and digital marketing as an alliance of complementary professionals.”

The first actions of the alliance will begin with the publication of a white paper, “How e-com Will Change CPG Marketing and the Retail Experience,” along with the formation of a manufacturers-only e-com share group.

“This initial share group is focused on helping manufacturers learn faster and cheaper in the new environment,” explained Wade, noting that the first meeting is scheduled for July 25-26 in Chicago.

Manufacturers interested in joining the share group and/or obtaining a copy of the white paper can contact Gordon Wade at gwade@cpgcatnet.org.