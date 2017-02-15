Wish Farms Sweetens Up Valentine's Day With Donation to Feeding Tampa Bay

By Natalie Taylor

Wish Farms—grower-shipper and year-round supplier of strawberries, blueberries and blackberries—donated more than four thousand pounds of strawberries to Feeding Tampa Bay for Valentine’s Day.

“We are always happy when we can arrange a donation to Feeding Tampa Bay,” says Gary Wishnatzki, owner of Wish Farms. “Everyone deserves access to fresh food, and we are excited to supply families with strawberries right in time for Valentine’s Day.”

The strawberry donation will become a part of over four thousand meals to families in and around the Tampa Bay area.

“We are grateful to be in partnership with Wish Farms,” says Thomas Mantz, executive director of Feeding Tampa Bay. “This generous donation of fresh, locally-grown strawberries, along with ongoing collaboration with the farm, allows us to provide healthy futures for thousands of individuals and families we serve.”