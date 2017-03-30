Yunker Industries Achieves SGP Certification

By Natalie Taylor

The Sustainable Green Printing Partnership (SGP) has welcomed Wisconsin-based Yunker Industries as its newest certified printing facility. Yunker completed SGP’s rigorous certification requirements on February 15, 2017, in order to become the 69th certified facility in the U.S.

SGP certified printers are among an elite class of facilities that have made a commitment to corporate responsibility and environmental sustainability. These printers are seen as valuable resources for brands that want to elevate their own sustainability initiatives by working exclusively with certified printers.

In order to become SGP certified, Yunker and other sustainable printing facilities are required to meet the following objectives:

Pass environmental, health and safety, and energy audits

Complete successful indoor air quality tests

Maintain documentation strategy for Best Management Practices

Develop an employee team to coordinate sustainability efforts

A recent SGP survey revealed that certified facilities enjoy an average cost savings of $43,000, and 52 percent of facilities report a reduction in energy consumption, operating costs and waste.

Nadine Seitz, Yunker marketing manager, and Mark Huckstorf, vice president of facilities and environmental compliance, say that the company decided to pursue SGP certification for many reasons. “Reducing our company’s impact on the environment was a big driver. That includes several elements from reducing our solid waste by recycling more, to the sourcing of recycled and recyclable materials and looking for other greener alternatives to save energy in general.”

Seitz is quick to point out the economic advantages of SGP certification as well. She says, “Our current and future customers often inquire about our sustainability initiatives and what type of eco-friendly options we offer. Our answers can influence everything from initial material choices, packaging, transportation decisions and community efforts.”

SGP certification is one step toward participation in the Wisconsin Green Tier Program, another sustainability initiative Yunker is striving to achieve. “It was not an easy task, but well worth the benefits of establishing and implementing a formal program for sustainability that delivers value and results for our company, our customers and our community,” says Kari Yunker, president and CEO.