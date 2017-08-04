Zespri Celebrates Opening of North American Headquarters

By Natalie Taylor

Kiwifruit exporter Zespri International celebrated the opening of its North American headquarters with a traditional Maori ceremony in Newport Beach, Calif. Zespri’s CEO, Lain Jager, and director, Bruce Cameron, along with the Zespri team, Newport Beach City Mayor Kevin Muldoon, New Zealand Ambassador and Tim Groser were in attendance.

“The traditional Maori ceremony originates from New Zealand’s indigenous people,” said Ben Hughes, Zespri’s regional market manager for the Americas. “Our guests were able to view prayers and blessings of the wooden carving, unveiled by James Tapiata. He explained the cultural significance and symbolism of the carving.”

The Maori carving represents the prosperity and growth of the Zespri office and kiwifruit. The Delegation of Maori growers came from New Zealand to help bless the new office. Since opening its office, Zespri has made strides in the U.S. market with its new SunGold variety. Zespri’s market development managers who work directly with key retailers have helped expand distribution across the country, which has provided more value returned to the New Zealand growers.

The ceremony came to a close with Newport Beach City Mayor Kevin Muldoon presenting Zespri with the Newport Beach City Proclamation. The New Zealand Ambassador to the U.S. highlighted Zespri’s global success, the importance of free trade and the opportunity the U.S. offers.