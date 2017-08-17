Zespri Partners with Produce for Kids

By Natalie Taylor

Zespri has partnered with Produce for Kids for the Power Your Lunchbox Pledge, a national campaign that encourages families to pack a healthy lunchbox, highlighting the products of participating companies, including Zespri’s Sungold Kiwifruit. For every pledge, Power Your Lunchbox partners donate a collective $1 donation to Feeding America to provide meals to families in need.

“We are excited to partner with Produce for Kids,” says Sarah Deaton, marketing manager for Zespri North America. “The Produce for Kids program is the perfect partnership to help families on their healthy eating journey understand the benefits of kiwifruit.”

Produce for Kids aims to help families eat healthier by offering simple recipes and fresh ideas. Zespri’s SunGold Kiwifruit has a sweet, tropical flavor and provides three times the vitamin C of an orange in one serving, plus a range of other health benefits, adds Deaton. The product will be featured on the Power Your Lunchbox microsite and promoted through the Produce for Kids social channels, including bloggers and social media influencers. Special co-branded recipes featuring Zespri’s SunGold will be promoted throughout the campaign.

Since 2015, Produce for Kids’ partnership with Feeding America has provided four million meals to families in need; $1 helps provide 11 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. More than $6 million has been raised for children’s charities across the country while helping promote the produce industry and the consumption of fruits and vegetables.

“Families are looking for ways to start the year off on the right foot and the Power Your Lunchbox Pledge offers everything they need in one spot,” says Trish James, VP at Produce for Kids. “Families want to know their kids are receiving the right brain food to get them through the day. Our registered dietitian-approved meal inspiration, tips and ideas provide the foundation families need for success.”

Produce for Kids will host a Twitter party on Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. EST to generate excitement. Prior to the Twitter party, Zespri is sending SunGold Kiwifruit to bloggers and promoting the event to draw awareness to SunGold and Produce for Kids.