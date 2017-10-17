eMeals Adds AmazonFresh to Online Grocery Options

By Natalie Taylor

AmazonFresh is the latest to join the growing list of meal kit service eMeals’ online grocery fulfillment choices. Subscribers can now send their shopping list to either AmazonFresh, Walmart Grocery, Kroger ClickList or Instacart and schedule home delivery or curbside pickup, depending on local availability.

The new options extends eMeals’ strategy of leveraging the existing grocery supply chain to fill meal kit orders, rather than building new infrastructure to pre-portion, package and deliver the week’s recipe ingredients. This unique approach provides improved variety, flexibility and affordability to consumers while also creating a sustainable business model without high operational costs.

“Meal kits and online grocery programs are reshaping the grocery market, and we are the first company to combine those two trends,” says eMeals CEO Forrest Collier. “Adding AmazonFresh to our fulfillment lineup expands our reach to most of the top players in online grocery and advances our mission of giving customers more choice, flexibility and affordability than any other meal kit service.”

eMeals integrates with online grocery programs to offer choose-your-food-style meal kits with 100 new weekly recipe options while generating subscribers’ shopping lists automatically each week. The meal kit service also offers: