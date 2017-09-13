CobornsDelivers Unveils Fall Meal Kit Menu

By Natalie Taylor

Local online grocer CobornsDelivers has launched its fall meal kit menu – including a new school lunch solution designed for busy parents. The new dietician-designed offerings arrive the same day they’re packed, with no subscription or minimum order required, and feature seven fresh family dinner meals and nine school lunch kits.

“In the meal kit space, where most companies require subscriptions, price their meals at $10 per person or more, and pack them days before they are eaten and delivered, we’re proud to offer our customers something better,” says Dave Hartmann, general manager at CobornsDelivers. “As a local outfit where meal kits are delivered the same day they are packed, we offer freshness and flexibility.”

Each of CobornsDelivers To The Table dinner meal kits feed up to four people, at a cost of $4 to $7 per person. Packed in their own box and accompanied by full color recipe cards, the easy-to-prepare meal kits offer a wide selection of proteins, with meat-free and gluten-free options, in the following varieties:

Tater Tot Hot Dish

Apple Cinnamon Pork Chops

Thai Chicken with Peanut Sauce over Sweet Potato Noodles

White Chicken Chili

Pesto Crusted Salmon

Fall Inspired Alfredo

Maple Blueberry Burgers

The grocer’s first-ever School Lunch Kits feature a mix of whole grains, lean protein, dairy and fruit and vegetables packaged in sturdy brown bags. The lunch kits can be added to any CobornsDelivers order, in any quantity, and include the following options:

Build Your Own Pizza

The Jammin’ Sammy —Sun Butter

The Jammin’ Sammy—Peanut Butter

The Italian

Mad Hatter Wrap

The Creamy Cucumber

The Veggie Roll Up

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

The Hawaiian

Customers can add regular grocery staples onto their orders, including farm-fresh produce, restaurant-quality meats, dairy and a full line of name-brand grocery and household products, as well as a selection of coffee, beer, wine and spirits.

CobornsDelivers serves households and businesses across the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area, and operates out of its state-of-the-art SuperStore in New Hope, Minn.