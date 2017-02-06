4th & Heart Teams up with LesserEvil for Ghee-Flavored Popcorn

By Rebekah Marcarelli

4th & Heart and LesserEvil introduced their Oh My Ghee popcorn snack.

Fourth & Heart sources its ghee from grass fed, pasture-raised cows in New Zealand. LesserEvil takes care in heating the ghee at a low temperature while applying it to the popcorn, ensuring consumers receive the full health benefits of ghee, company officials say. Oh My Ghee popcorn is a great source of fiber as well as Kosher, USDA Organic and Non GMO project certified. Oh My Ghee is the latest addition to LesserEvil’s Buddah Bowl line.

“We are ecstatic to collaborate with LesserEvil as their ghee of choice for the launch of Oh My Ghee popcorn,” states Fourth & Heart founder and CEO Raquel Gunsagar. “Fourth & Heart’s ethos and dedication to bringing only the highest quality food goods to consumers, perfectly align with those of LesserEvil. It brings us great joy to see our ghee help reinvent the classic popcorn snack as brought to life by Oh My Ghee.”

Oh My Ghee Popcorn will be available in all Wegmans locations as of Feb. 1, 2017. Each 5.0oz bag will retail for $3.99. Oh My Ghee will launch nationwide through UNFI and other select distributors in March 2017.

“We are committed to quality and innovation,” says Charles Coristine, CEO of LesserEvil Healthy Brands. “We searched out the best ghee on the planet and found a new friend and partner in Fourth & Heart right here in the United States. They are another family owned company with a commitment to amazing products.”