Activia Launches 'It Starts Inside' Campaign

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Activia launched "Don't Tell Me I Can't," a video that is part of the brand's national rebranding campaign: 'It Starts Inside.' With a new look and brand vision, Activia's new campaign is built on the insight that while women are powerful and comfortable overcoming obstacles, they might not realize that they can be their own harshest critic, company officials say.

"The 'It Starts Inside' campaign embraces a new brand purpose and vision to encourage every woman to overcome her inner hurdles and unlock the potential to be her best self," said Carolina Cespedes, Senior Brand Director for Activia at The Dannon Company. "We're marrying the benefits of our yogurt with a new rallying cry – It Starts Inside – to offer a product and platform to help women feel good inside and out."

As part of this call to action, Activia will sponsor Girls Who Code, a national non-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap in the technology field. Activia will donate $250,000 to the cause.

The "Don't Tell Me I Can't" launch follows Activia's newly announced partnership and national TV commercial with Sarah Thomas. Highlighting the challenges and motivations behind her appointment as the NFL's first full-time female official, Thomas' recent ad for Activia draws on her personal experience.

Activia's relaunch includes refreshed product packaging.