Activia Launches The Probiotic Two Week Challenge

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Activia launched its Probiotic Two Week Challenge, inviting consumers to eat the probiotic yogurt twice a day for two weeks as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Activia yogurt contains billions of its probiotic to help take care of what's inside and support overall wellbeing. The Probiotic Challenge kicks off amidst the brand's new campaign, 'It Starts Inside,' which encourages women to overcome inner and outer hurdles to feel their best and reach their full potential, company officials say.

"The Activia Probiotic Two Week Challenge launches as part of the 'It Starts Inside' campaign, which embraces a new brand purpose and vision to encourage every woman to overcome inner hurdles and unlock the potential to be her best self," says senior brand director for Activia at The Dannon Company, Carolina Cespedes. "Each cup of Activia yogurt contains billions of its exclusive probiotic to help take care of what's inside, which helps women to take care of everything they do on the outside."

Sarah Thomas, the NFL's first female official, joins the Probiotic Challenge as part of her partnership with the 'It Starts Inside' campaign. A new television commercial, airing nationally, highlights how she balances the many different challenges of life, which take her from national football stadiums to family life at home.

"Everyday life brings challenges, but when I feel my best I am my best and it all starts with a healthy routine," says Thomas. "I'm taking the Activia Probiotic Two Week Challenge and enjoying Activia yogurt twice a day. It helps take care of what's inside so I can focus on being my best no matter what I do."

Available in vanilla, strawberry and several other flavors, Activia is sold nationwide. The active yogurt cultures including its exclusive probiotic, Bifidobacterium lactis DN-173 010/CNCM I-2494, contributes to the taste and refined texture of Activia. A mix of five different live and active cultures, including billions of our exclusive strain of probiotic, are included in every serving. Activia yogurt's exclusive probiotic culture was specifically selected because of its ability to survive passage through the digestive system and reach the large intestine in sufficient amounts. It is the only low-fat and nonfat yogurt and dairy drink in the United States with the unique formula.