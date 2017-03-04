Alter Eco Expands Sustainable Chocolate Portfolio

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Alter Eco launched four new flavors: Dark Salt & Malt, Dark Salted Almonds, Dark Super Blackout and Dark Mint Truffles. The new dark chocolate varieties bars boast at least 70 percent cocoa, while the truffles contain 58 percent cocoa. All chocolate varieties are made with the some of the world’s rarest and highest quality single origin Ecuadorian cacao that’s roasted from the inside out. The new chocolates make their debut at Natural Products Expo West at booth #3311.

“Now more than ever, shoppers are seeking food products that not only taste amazing, but align with their core values,” says Edouard Rollet, co-CEO and co-founder at Alter Eco. “Hand-crafted with the highest quality ingredients, our exciting new dark chocolate flavors transport shoppers on an adventure for the senses while giving them the purchasing power to sustain our planet for years to come. Whether it be planting trees to naturally sequester our carbon footprint or ensuring fair and meaningful trade with our farmers, our chocolates are not only delicious but environmentally and socially conscious.”

In addition to reforesting the land and ensuring fair farmer compensation, the bars and truffles are wrapped in sustainable packaging – the chocolate bars are wrapped in recyclable FSC certified paper and the truffles in compostable wrappers made of eucalyptus and birch. Like all Alter Eco chocolates, the new products are also Certified Gluten Free (excluding Dark Salt & Malt), Non-GMO Project Verified, and free of soy, emulsifiers and artificial flavors. Flavor details include:

Hitting retail shelves in April, the Dark Salt & Malt and Dark Salted Almonds, along with the Dark Mint Truffles, retail for $3.99 and $7.99, respectively. Dark Super Blackout will launch in May with a retail price of $3.99.