Alto-Shaam Introduces Line of Heated Shelf Merchandisers

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Alto-Shaam’s newest merchandiser product line now includes individually controlled heated shelves that keep food warm for hours at the highest level of quality.

Featuring exclusive Halo Heat fanless technology for precise, even temperature, these merchandisers hold a variety of grab-and-go products, including rotisserie chickens, pizza, sandwiches, and more.

“The individual shelf control gives operators flexibility over their holding needs,” says Robert Simmelink, corporate chef for Alto-Shaam. “Different food items can be held at different temperatures, allowing operators to merchandise a cross-section of menu items. The merchandisers highlight the best of your food to increased impulse purchases by on-the-go consumers who need meals that work with their busy lifestyle.”

These merchandisers improve store profits with more consumers looking for hot, ready-to-eat meals, company officials say. Convenient, fresh meals are displayed to sell to customers in the aesthetically pleasing and customizable merchandiser. The customizable banner (available through Alto-Shaam’s third-party supplier) can enhance a company’s brand image while the shelves include LED lights to draw attention to the food.

Other enhancements include:

· Even heat distribution

· Lighted shelves for added visibility

· Convenient power switch located at the front of the unit

· Glass sides for an open view

· Fully skirted to conceal casters

· Simple operation and cleaning

Countertop models are available in 24-inch and 36-inch widths. Floor-standing units are offered in widths of 24, 36 and 48 inches. The merchandisers can be purchased separately or as part of a full system package to cook, hold and merchandise rotisserie chickens, pizzas, sandwiches and more.

“We work with our customers to determine the best solution for their needs based on sales projections, food they are holding, and packaging type,” says Simmelink. “Unique equipment system solutions are tailored with innovative products that exceed their expectations.”