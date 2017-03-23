Amazing Grass Debuts Functional Elixir and Effervescent Lines

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Amazing Grass debuted two product lines, Elixirs and Green Superfood Effervescent. Both Amazing Grass Elixirs and Effervescent are designed to provide functional nutrition by fusing the power of greens with the highest quality plant-based ingredients and herbs. Each product line begins shipping to retailers nationwide in June.

Amazing Grass Elixirs, available in Beauty, Brain and Belly blends, are a line of USDA Organic Certified powders which are crafted with fermented greens and adaptogenic herbs, plus functional ingredients specifically designed to support key wellness needs around aging, cognitive and gut health.

“Nearly half of consumers are not drinking enough water due to lack of flavor, and most also fail to get the daily recommended serving of greens,” says Ryan Therriault, vice president of marketing and innovation at Amazing Grass. “We are also seeing trending ingredients like turmeric and moringa bringing broader awareness to the benefits of adaptogenic herbs and ancient Aryuvedic medicine. We developed Elixirs and Effervescent with modern consumers in mind – people who are proactive about health and looking to address their needs through foods and supplements that are of the highest quality, yet convenient and easy to incorporate into their busy lives. These new delivery formats combined with cutting-edge wellness ingredients are game changers as they provide benefits ranging from servings of greens and veggies to help with mental clarity and focus, gut health and even healthier skin, in a flavor-packed scoop or tab.”

Amazing Grass Elixirs add a nutrient-packed boost to any drink or smoothie with alkalizing greens grown on Amazing Grass’ family farm in Kansas, including fermented wheat grass, alfalfa and barley, which are combined with six stress-reducing adaptogenic herbs, like moringa leaf, ashwagandha, reishi, cordyceps, schisandra and mucuna.

Fermenting the grasses aids in pre-digestion while offering superior bioavailability. Amazing Grass Elixirs are available in both 20 serving canisters for $29.99 and single-serve packets for $2.19. They can be conveniently enjoyed by simply adding to water, juice, milk or as a boost to favorite smoothies and other recipes.

Amazing Grass Green Superfood Effervescent provides a daily dose of greens in a fizzy tablet. Crafted with the brand’s alkalizing greens blend, including wheat grass, barley, alfalfa, spirulina and chlorella, plus an antioxidant blend of more than 30 superfoods, these revitalizing tablets provide the antioxidant equivilant of one full serving of greens and veggies, while helping to naturally energize and support immunity. Each tab delivers 100 percent daily value of vitamins, C, E, B-1 and B-12 with less than one gram of sugar. Amazing Grass Green Superfood Effervescent is available in two flavors, Lemon-Lime and Berry, and is sold in convenient, travel-friendly tubes with 10 tablets each. SRP is $7.99 per tube.