Annie Chun's Unveils New Look, Expanded Line of Snacks and Entrees

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Annie Chun's will unveil a new look and several new product innovations—Asian Entrees and Sea Salt and Sea Salt & Vinegar Organic Seaweed Snacks—at the annual Natural Products Expo West (booth #3143) in Anaheim, March 10 - 12.

"At Annie Chun's, we're responding to the growing demand for shelf-stable Asian foods and snack options that not only taste good but are better-for-you," says Nayoung Shin, head of corporate marketing and planning for Annie Chun's. "We're taking bigger strides by providing customers with more flavors of our popular Organic Seaweed Snacks and introducing new Asian Entrees that are not only deliciously packed with high-fiber grains and vegetables, but also made with non-GMO and gluten-free ingredients. Our expanded line provides more choices for those with dietary restrictions since we know it's difficult to find Asian options in this category."

Annie Chun's rebrand, which reflects the brand's mission to offer Asian-style foods that deliver on the taste and nutritional profile, features updated graphics, sleek and modern packaging, and a bold color scheme. The new aesthetic is a timely update to the Annie Chun's brand as the company incorporates cutting-edge processes to improve upon their line of Pan-Asian offerings, from adding nutrient dense ingredients like brown rice and red quinoa to utilizing innovative technologies to keep vegetables in their natural state to retain flavor and texture.

Annie Chun's new products include:

Asian Entrees ($2.99)—Gluten-free and non-GMO Project Verified, each Entree is packed with fresh vegetables and conveniently easy-to-prepare in just one minute. The new Entrees are available in 3 varieties: Red Curry; Green Curry; and Sesame Soy Noodle.

Sea Salt and Sea Salt & Vinegar Organic Seaweed Snacks ($1.99)—Annie Chun's expands its line of USDA-Certified Organic Seaweed Snacks with two new varieties: Sea Salt and Sea Salt & Vinegar. These new offerings are certified gluten-free, dairy-free and certified vegan.