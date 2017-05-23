Apio Launches New Salad Shake Ups From Eat Smart

By Natalie Taylor

Apio, a producer of fresh-cut vegetables and salads for the U.S. and Canada under the Eat Smart brand, has launched its new Salad Shake Ups salad bowls. The line’s three initial offerings feature 100-percent clean label ingredients with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Each salad’s patented package comes with an interior tray that serves as a lockable lid, making it convenient and easy to mix in the toppings and dressing.

“Our research tells us that these delicious and convenient single-serve salad bowls are just what consumers want,” says Anne Byerly, vice president of marketing. “The growing segment of health-focused shoppers want more than products that are simply lower in calories—they also need clean label, nutrient-dense ingredients and restaurant-quality taste. Salad Shake Ups meet those needs, and that’s why we think they’ll bring new consumers to the category and help retailers boost sales and profits in the total single-serve category.”

The Avocado Ranch single-serve salad bowl is a crunchy blend of red cabbage, Savoy cabbage, shredded cauliflower stalk, curly kale, shredded carrots and freeze dried corn. It also contains shredded cheddar cheese, roasted sunflower seed kernels, crispy onion pieces, dried currants, naturally flavored bacon bean flakes and a creamy avocado ranch dressing.

The Tropical Lime salad bowl has a blend of vegetables and dried fruits—green cabbage, broccoli stalk, Napa cabbage, curly kale and Italian kale, along with dried pineapple, dried mango and dried papaya. The kit is completed with white sesame seeds, crispy quinoa, roasted red quinoa and thin crunchy noodles with a creamy coconut lime chili dressing.

The Raspberry Acai salad bowl blends broccoli stalk, green cabbage, curly kale, radicchio, dried cranberries and dried blueberries with sliced toasted almonds and three nutritious varieties of seeds (hemp, flax and chia), topped with a tangy raspberry acai dressing.

“Every Salad Shake Ups salad bowl contains at least 10 ingredients, with distinctive and colorful combinations of vegetables, dried fruits and diverse sources of plant protein that create satisfying flavors and textures,” says Byerly.

Apio has been recognized for its inventive packaging, and the Salad Shake Ups continue the company’s tradition of innovation. “We were delighted to be awarded the inaugural packaging Innovation award at CPMA (Canadian Produce Marketing Association) on May 10. 2017. This newly created award recognizes excellence in packaging designed to answer consumer needs and to maximize the sales of fresh produce,” says Byerly. “When consumers pull back the top, they find a tray with packets of toppings and a fork. They remove the tray to reveal the salad blend, then pour the toppings and the dressing onto the vegetables. Next, they flip over the tray, snap it onto the bowl, shake to mix the ingredients, and then unsnap the lid and eat the salad with the fork. Easy mixing, and no mess – it couldn’t be more convenient!

The 5-ounce Salad Shake Ups are available for a suggested retail price of $3.99 in the U.S. and $4.99 in Canada.