Arla Foods Expands Cream Cheese and Sliced Cheese Offerings

By Natalie Taylor

​Arla Foods has expanded its better-for-you cream cheese spreads and sliced cheeses, and has introduced three new snack-sized cheese varieties. Available at grocery retailers nationwide, the new products grow Arla’s fewer-ingredient offerings across the U.S. and continue the company’s mission to provide dairy products that are free from rBST growth hormones, artificial flavors and artificial preservatives.

Medium Cheddar has joined Arla’s selection of sliced cheeses, which includes Havarti, Gouda, Fontina and Muenster. The company has added Mediterranean Garden to its line of five existing cream cheese flavors, and its new snack-size cheese line is available in Havarti, Gouda and Cheddar varieties.

“Arla’s goal is to become a top-10 retail cheese player by introducing better options in the dairy aisle, where the majority of U.S. cheese sales take place,” says Don Stohrer Jr., CEO of Arla Foods. “What makes Arla unique is the combination of having clean label products that deliver on great taste. As a company, we are committed to making dairy products that American consumers can feel good about eating and serving to their families."

New Medium Cheddar slices

Medium Cheddar slices provide a creamy texture with a mild, buttery taste. Other flavors include: buttery, creamy Havarti; smooth, soft-textured Muenster; rich, slightly sweet Gouda; and semi-soft, slightly sharp Fontina.

New Mediterranean Garden cream cheese

This new cream cheese gets its bold flavor through a blend of grilled bell peppers, olives, basil and garlic. It gives bagels and crackers an extra kick of flavor. Mediterranean Garden joins recently introduced flavors Original, Herbs & Spices, Blueberry, Peppercorn and Light cream cheese. Arla Original cream cheese is made from only four simple and natural ingredients: cream, milk, cheese culture and salt.

New snack-sized Havarti, Gouda and Cheddar cheeses:

New Arla snack cheeses are available in three varieties in convenient packages containing eight individually wrapped .75-ounce servings for quick snacks or eating on the go. All Arla cheeses are free from added hormones, artificial flavors and preservatives, and are produced in an environmentally friendly way.