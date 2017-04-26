Arla Foods Launches “Live Unprocessed” Brand Campaign

By Natalie Taylor

Arla Foods, a Denmark-based farm-to-fridge dairy cooperative, has debuted its first-ever fully integrated U.S. brand campaign, “Live Unprocessed.” The $30 million campaign coincides with Arla’s expansion into the U.S. grocery retail dairy aisle and comes at a tipping point of consumers’ desire to know more about the products they are eating and feeding to their families. The campaign asked kids what they thought rBST, xanthan and sorbic acid were, without letting them know that they were ingredients often found in sliced and cream cheeses. The kids were partnered with animators who brought their fantastical stories and drawings to life in two 30-second commercials.

“Live Unprocessed” launches in April, featuring a television buy across 20-plus national cable networks, broadcast and video on demand, as well as custom content integrations with top publishers and celebrity influencers, such as Daphne Oz and Ayesha Curry. The brand campaign will also be supported with print, digital, social, public relations, consumer promotions and retail support.

“Arla has an authentic, time-honored farm-to-fridge heritage of producing natural, better-for-you products free from artificial flavors, preservatives and added hormones. This is who Arla is at its core—a dairy cooperative that does things the right way, the type of company people seek out so they can feel good about what they're serving their families,” says Don Stohrer Jr., CEO of Arla Foods U.S. “We’re on a mission here to change people’s notion that taste and better-for-you attributes are mutually exclusive. Arla proves you can have the best of both worlds with our great-tasting, clean label products made only with ingredients that you can recognize. Our new ‘Live Unprocessed’ campaign is designed to highlight the benefits of Arla products in a fresh, fun, disruptive way that we think will resonate with today’s ‘ingredient savvy’ consumer.”

In addition to the planned media placements, the spots can be found on the company’s website, YouTube and Facebook page. Arla’s agency of record, Minneapolis-based Carmichael Lynch and Carmichael Lynch Relate, created the brand campaign.