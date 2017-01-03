Edit ModuleShow Tags
Aussie Launches 'End Your Dry Spell' Campaign

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Aussie, a P&G company, unveiled its ‘End Your Dry Spell’ campaign featuring real reviews of the deep conditioner from women.

The new commercials, set to run in select markets and online, show a woman at the beach touting the benefits of Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist by narrating real customer reviews of the product. The commercials end by inviting viewers to give it a try and share how they like 3 Minute Miracle Moist.

“We are so excited to launch the ‘End Your Dry Spell’ campaign. Aussie is all about easy, so instead of telling women why they should try 3 Minute Miracle Moist, we used real-life product reviews and let them speak for themselves,” says Jodi Allen, vice president and general manager North America hair care. “Our Aussie girl is playful and lighthearted, and we’re excited to have a campaign that speaks to that fun energy, while still expressing the benefits of Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist.”

Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist is a deep conditioner treatment with three times the moisturizing power. The hydrating formula is made with a touch of Australian Aloe, Jojoba and Sea Kelp.

