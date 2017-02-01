Avocados From Mexico Releases Super Bowl Ad

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Avocados From Mexico will be advertising during the first break of Big Game action Feb. 5, 2017 on FOX. Back for its third consecutive ad, the brand will entertain football fans with a healthy message that plays off the cultural insight that we live in an age of over-sharing, where secrets are no longer kept, company officials say.

The spot opens with members of a top secret society standing in a dark marble hall, surrounded by tall stone arches. The society leader is troubled, as we (the rest of humankind) have figured out that Avocados From Mexico have good fat – a secret the society is supposed to protect. His frustration grows when he notices one member, Kyle, live streaming the top secret meeting on his phone. “…is that not cool?” Kyle asks.

Throughout the spot, other members anxiously clamor, humorously toying with viral, pop culture “mysteries.” They ask the leader if we’ve found out that there are only forty nine shades of gray; or whether we know that the moon landing was fake. “At least they don’t know about subliminal advertising,” says one member, and actor Jon Lovitz flashes on the screen saying “Eat them.

“We are excited to once again showcase the fun, light hearted spirit of our brand during advertising’s biggest night,” says Alvaro Luque, president of Avocados From Mexico. “Our ad is part of an integrated campaign to educate consumers about the good fat that Avocados From Mexico provide, and we are delighted to lead an important shift towards advertising healthy options during this premier pop culture moment."

Avocados From Mexico’s healthy brand message conforms to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s announcement concerning the definition of the term “healthy” on nutrition labels and foods. For avocados, the new recommendation shifts the focus, from total fat, to having a fat profile makeup of predominantly mono and polyunsaturated fats. Since avocados contribute predominantly good fats like mono and polyunsaturated fat, they are now deemed healthy.

To immerse consumers in this year’s campaign, Avocados From Mexico has launched #AvoSecrets, a multi-touchpoint digital experience focused on a mysterious cellphone full of tasty secrets and clues. Throughout AFM channels, consumers have the opportunity to interact with the secret phone that belongs to one of the members of the secret society from the ad. By interacting with any of the multiple experiences and sharing on social media, users have the opportunity to win over $50K in prizes through Feb. 7.

Avocados From Mexico has once again partnered with Austin-based advertising agency GSD&M for creative strategy and production. Havas Media is managing the buy and execution of the Big Game spot, along with supporting FOX properties to surround its debut. Dallas-based Richards-Lerma leads digital creative and social media strategy, while NYC-based Ketchum manages public relations.