Back to Nature Debuts Pink Himalayan Salt Flatbread

Back to Nature Foods Company revealed an addition to its flatbread lineup – Pink Himalayan Salt Multigrain Flatbread – which will be available in May. This new flatbread features a blend of Pink Himalayan Salt, nutty whole grains, and savory seasoning.

With over 84 minerals, Pink Himalayan Salt is a healthier option than regular salt, making this product the perfect addition to Back to Nature’s portfolio, company officials say.

“Gourmet, specialty salts are gaining popularity among consumers and we are now pleased to give them a taste of Back to Nature’s Pink Himalayan Salt Multigrain Flatbread,” says Vincent Fantegrossi, president and chief executive officer, Back to Nature Foods Company. “The original flatbread, Multigrain Flax, was a great success and the addition of the Pink Himalayan Salt will give consumers yet another way to enjoy Back to Nature’s innovative products.”

The Pink Himalayan Salt Multigrain Flatbread is Non-GMO Project verified, along with nearly 90 percent of all Back to Nature products. As a leader in the natural foods industry, Back to Nature understands the importance of Non-GMO Project Verification and has made a commitment to obtain this certification for its wide array of products that span multiple categories in addition to flatbreads, including cookies, crackers, cereal and granola.