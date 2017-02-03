Back to Nature Expands Cookies and Crackers Categories

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Back to Nature Foods Company is expanding its cookies and crackers lines and is also introducing a new granola cluster variety.

The new product lineup that will begin hitting store shelves in February includes: Cracked Black Pepper Harvest Whole Wheat Crackers; Kale and Sea Salt Crackers; Chocolate and Peanut Butter Creme Cookies; Chocolate Chunk Thin Cookies; White Chunk Macadamia Thin Cookies; Peanut Butter Granola Clusters: Peanut butter flavor with crispy crunchy peanuts added to classic whole grain oats granola.

The new lineup of cookies and crackers is in response to popular food trends such as kale as a better-for-you ingredient and consumers taking more interest in finding “thinner” options to their snacks when shopping in the snack aisle. The lineup also celebrates classic flavor combinations such as chocolate and peanut butter.

“Over the past year, Back to Nature has experienced double digit growth in the natural channel and is well-positioned to continue on this trajectory in the new year,” says Vincent Fantegrossi, president and chief executive officer, Back to Nature Foods Company. “As the leader in the biscuit category in the natural channel, we’re excited to kick off the new year with the expansion of our cookies and crackers lineup and are committed to providing our customers with high-quality, innovative products that they can enjoy.”