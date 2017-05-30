Bar-S Foods and McCormick Grill Mates Launch New Beef Franks

By Natalie Taylor

Bar-S Foods and McCormick Grill Mates have reinvented the classic American hot dog with the new McCormick Grill Mates Beef Franks. The 100-percent beef franks are seasoned with bold and robust flavors and are made with no fillers, by-products or artificial flavors or colors.

“McCormick Grill Mates is a great brand with a passionate consumer following. We are excited to bring some real flavor innovation to the hot dog category with the new McCormick Grill Mates Beef Franks,” says Jeff Gaunt, marketing director for Bar-S Foods.

The new beef hot dogs are available in three flavors, including:

Montreal Steak—a robust blend of pepper, garlic and spices for a bold, unique flavor.

Smoky Applewood—a sweet, smoky blend of peppers, garlic and Applewood smoke flavor.

Classic—a special blend of spices for a unique twist on the traditional hot dog.

"Adding bold Grill Mates flavors like Smoky Applewood and Montreal Steak takes traditional hot dogs to another level," says Kate Lackovic, marketing manager for McCormick Grill Mates. “It was a natural evolution to offer beef franks after the success of our smoked sausages.”