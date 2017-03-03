Bare Snacks Introduces Chia Coconut Bites

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Bare Snacks will launch its new snack line, bare Chia Coconut Bites, at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif. at booth #3074. Available in three flavors including Chia + Vanilla, Chia + Pineapple and Chia + Flax, the new snacks combine the superfood power of chia and coconut into one bite. Each variety is made using bare’s proprietary slow-baking process.

“Like coconut, chia has exploded in popularity due to its strong nutritional benefits and versatility, and our new bare Chia Coconut Bites unite these two on-trend, nutrient-dense ingredients in a highly snackable way,” says Santosh Padki, chief executive officer at Bare Snacks. “Our research revealed that consumers are looking for snacks that provide enough energy to “hold them over” between meals. Responding to this insight, bare identified chia seeds as a superfood with sustenance because they are packed with fiber, protein and omega 3’s. Combining deliciously approachable flavors with bare’s signature crunch, our innovative new line of bare Chia Coconut Bites enables modern snackers to enjoy a satisfying, nutritional powerhouse of a snack that gives people sustainable energy on-the-go, post-workout, or between meals.”

Bare Chia Coconut Bites are made from delicately sliced whole coconuts that are sustainably harvested and lightly seasoned with whole-food ingredients, all perfectly baked with a generous sprinkling of small but mighty chia seeds. All three varieties are a good source of fiber and are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, and contain no trans fats, added oils or preservatives.