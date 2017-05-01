Baruvi Fresh’s hummustir Continues to Roll Out Nationwide

By Natalie Taylor

Since its launch in October 2016, Baruvi Fresh’s hummustir has been unveiled in the largest food retail stores across the U.S., including Walmart, Wegmans, Fairway, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Citarella, Central Market, Woodmans Market and Fresh Thyme, with many more of the country's leading chains to follow.

The product is USDA organic, non-refrigerated and preservative-free. Its innovative packaging, designed to preserve the freshness of the ingredients without the need for preservatives, is the first specially designed packaging of its kind to be used in this food category.

Synthetic preservatives like potassium sorbate are typically used to extend the shelf life of refrigerated hummus and other refrigerated foods such as canned goods, desserts and dairy products, which studies have claimed are genotoxic, potentially causing damage to genetic information, white blood cells, digestion and skin.

Baruvi Fresh’s hummustir includes three individual packets consisting of organic chickpea puree, organic tahini and spices, offering consumers a shelf-stable hummus of up to a year before opening and remaining fresh without the use of GMOs or any artificial additives.

"It is our philosophy that everyone should have access to real food with real ingredients," says Alon Kruvi, co-founder. "hummustir makes it easy for people to enjoy the health benefits that come from fresh, delicious hummus without making it from scratch."

Containing just 45 calories per serving, around half the average calorie content found in most refrigerated hummus products, hummustir is loaded with heart-healthy omega 3s, vitamins and minerals.

"Many are surprised at just how smooth the hummus is given that it simply contains a blend of purely organic ingredients,” adds Kruvi. “This makes it easy for everyone to add their own personal flavor."

hummustir is available in four flavors: