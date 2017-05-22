Edit ModuleShow Tags
Bazooka Candy Brand Introduces Baby Bottle Pop Lollipop with Popping Powder

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Bazooka Candy Brands introduced its Baby Bottle Pop Lollipop with Popping Powder.  

“The Baby Bottle Pop brand continues to experience double digit growth since 2015,” says Nicole Rivera, director of marketing and innovation for Bazooka Candy Brands,” and with new Baby Bottle Pop Lollipop with Popping Powder we are able to give consumers more of what they love - the playful, silly spirit of Baby Bottle Pop brand with a new explosive experience – which is sure to be a fan favorite.”

The new Baby Bottle Pop candy features a bottle-shaped lollipop that is dipped into flavored powder and popping candy.  Each bag of Baby Bottle Pop Lollipop with Popping Powder includes four individually wrapped pouches in three flavors; Blue Raspberry, Strawberry and Watermelon. The launch of Baby Bottle Pop Lollipop with Popping Powder will be supported by an integrated marketing campaign which will include broadcast advertising as well as digital and social media promotion.

