Bazooka Candy Brands Introduces Juicy Drop Gum

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Bazooka Candy Brands, a division of The Topps Company, launched Juicy Drop Gum. Eighty-three percent of consumers are looking for gum with long lasting flavor, say company officials, and now with Juicy Drop Gum they can determine their gum’s flavor intensity and then extend their flavor by choosing the amount of sour gel they apply to each piece.

“Juicy Drop Gum will shake up the gum category by capitalizing on consumer desire for longer lasting flavor, allowing consumers to create their very own delicious gum and gel combination that extends flavor and brings fun to every bite,” says Rebecca Sotsky, Juicy Drop brand manager. “Juicy Drop is the only brand that lets consumers control the combination of sweet and sour tastes for a mind-blowing flavor experience.”

The patent-pending packaging comes with a built-in gel flavor booster along with eight pieces of sweet bubble gum. Juicy Drop Gum is available in four flavors: Knock-Out Punch; Blue Rebel; Apple Attack; and Watermelon Blast.

Winner of the 2016 ECRM Buyer’s Choice Award for Best New Novelty Product, Juicy Drop Gum is available at checkout at top retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Kroger and 7-11.